Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation celebrates Biden's endorsement of Kamala Harris as Democratic Party's presidential nominee

Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 23 : Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation has celebrated US President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as presidential candidate from the Democratic Party.

The Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation is a foundation being set up in the name of Kamala Harris's mother, Shyamala Gopalan. A huge celebration was held at the foundation in Basavatharaka colony, Palvancha mandal in Telangana's Khammam, on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation Founder, Nalla Suresh Reddy, wished Kamala Harris for the US presidential elections.

He said, "Today, we have celebrated her nomination, as agreed by President Joe Biden. And we wish her all the best for upcoming elections in 2024 and we wish her all the best and very good luck."

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country and endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party. He called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Biden recalled that his first decision as the Democratic Party's nominee in 2020 was to choose Harris as his Vice President and termed it the best decision he has made.

Taking to X, Biden stated, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

It is pertinent to mention here that if Biden's endorsement is accepted, Kamala Harris will become the first Indian-origin woman to contest the US presidential elections.

After Biden's announcement, Kamala Harris said on Sunday (local time) that she "intends to earn and win" the Democratic Party's nomination for the November presidential polls.

In a statement, Kamala Harris stated, "I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party-and unite our nationto defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," she added.

She expressed gratitude to Biden for his "extraordinary leadership" as US President and his decades of service to the country.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office," Kamala Harris stated.

Harris called it a "profound honour" to serve as Biden's Vice President and thanked him and his entire family. She recalled that she first learned about Joe Biden through his son, Beau Biden.

"It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad," she said.

"The kind of father-and the kind of man-he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people. With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she added.

