Temperatures plunge as cold air continues to grip China

Beijing, Nov 24 Temperatures in central and eastern China plummeted on Friday and cold air is expected to continue gripping various parts of the country over the next 10 days, meteorological authorities said.

Affected by this round of cold wave, temperatures dived by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in regions including Inner Mongolia and northeast China, with some areas experiencing temperature declines of 12 to 17 degrees, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

It said a new round of strong cold air will sweep most parts of central and eastern China from November 26 to 28.

Temperatures could decline by 4 to 6 degrees in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and in areas to their north, the centre said, forecasting temperature drops of up to 12 degrees in parts of Inner Mongolia and northeast China.

Accompanying temperature drops, strong winds and gales are likely to occur in parts of northwest China and also coastal areas, while moderate to heavy snow is forecast to hit Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Heilongjiang from November 26 to 27, with snowstorms expected to rage in some areas.

Meanwhile, the Centre also renewed a blue alert for gales as strong winds of varying degrees are to lash parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, gales will hit some areas in Gansu and Qinghai provinces as well as the Xizang Autonomous Region.

The gales will be more intense in parts of the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel and the South China Sea during this period.

The Centre has alerted ships navigating and operating in sea areas affected by the strong winds of safety risks.

Relevant departments have been called upon to prevent fires in forests, grasslands and urban areas, as well as to ensure transport security.

