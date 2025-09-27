Temples vandalised in 11 districts of Bangladesh; authority assures robust security for Durga Puja: Puja Council President

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 27 : Amid reports of vandalism at temples across 11 districts in Bangladesh, the President of the country's National Puja Celebration Council has assured that Durga Puja preparations are in full swing nationwide, with government advisors committing to robust security measures for the festival's smooth conduct.

Bashudeb Dhar, President of the Council, shared these updates on Friday while speaking at the historic Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, the central hub for celebrations in the Muslim-majority nation.

"Since Mahalaya (September 21), the Devi Paksha has started, and we are ready for celebrations. Throughout the country a total of 33,355 pujas have been organised this year... We are currently at the Dhakeshwari National Temple. This is the central puja of Bangladesh... We are all ready to celebrate Durga Puja... This temple was vandalised twice after Independence," Dhar told ANI.

The five-day festival, commencing on September 28 and concluding on October 2 with idol immersions, will feature beautifully decorated pandals and rituals across major cities in the country.

Dhar highlighted recent challenges, noting that "last year, there were situations after August 5 and some temples were vandalised, but the government took strict action against the miscreants."

Dhar revealed that the Council held a crucial meeting with the Home Advisor and other senior officials.

"This year, vandalism occurred in 11 districts. We also held a meeting with the Home Advisor and other advisors... They assured us that they will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the puja celebrations," he said, emphasising heightened security at pandals and temples.

The main festivities will begin with Maha Panchami on September 27, followed by Maha Shasthi on September 28, Maha Saptami on September 29, Maha Ashtami on September 30, and Maha Nabami on October 1, and culminate with Bijoya Dashami on October 2.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka to exchange greetings with members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja.

After visiting the temple, Yunus joined a greeting-exchange meeting with the Hindu devotees and community members there.

