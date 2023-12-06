'Temptation Island' is my go-to for guilty pleasure: Divya Agarwal

Mumbai, Dec 6 Actress Divya Agarwal, who is known for participating in 'MTV Splitsvilla 10', 'Bigg Boss OTT 1', 'MTV Ace of Space 1' has shared her opinions on the ongoing reality show 'Temptation Island India', and said how the show has become her go-to for guilty pleasure.

Divya's relationship with fiancé Apurva has ignited numerous conversations among netizens, and their story has emerged as a fan favorite, underscoring the significance of timing and patience in a relationship.

Talking about 'Temptation Island India', Divya shared: "Apurva and I were approached for the show, and we were like, 'No way, the concept is too overwhelming, we cannot!' It's a funny show and has become my go-to for guilty pleasure. It reminds me of my days on 'Splitsvilla', but these guys, they are too good."

The 'Cartel' actress said that the concept of the show is not something that is relevant to the concept of the shows in India.

"But, production-wise the makers are doing a great job. The show is executed very well and looks great. I’m loving the Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrr's duo in the show. They are handling it very well," shared Divya.

Speaking about her favorite contestants on the show, Divya said she loves Nishank and Chetna.

"I love Nishank and Chetna. We're friends and very close in real life. I'm just waiting for when the show ends so I can meet them to ask what they did and why they did it. I know Nishank so well. I thought he would confess on the very first date that he will marry Chetna after coming out of the show," she said.

Calling Chetna a 'funny' girl, Divya said she has a very full-of-life personality.

"The way the show is formatted, she thinks the way things are happening in her villa, it's the same in Nishank's villa as well. This makes her misunderstand things; when she's outside and sees things from here, I'm sure she'll understand. She's not like this in real life. The new contestants are good, and they're doing well. I have been following the show and I think Nidhi will not walk away with her partner," added Divya.

It is streaming on JioCinema.

