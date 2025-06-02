Tennessee: One Killed, Several Injured After Woman Suffers Seizure While Driving, Hits Pedestrians and Vehicles in Gatlinburg

At least one person was killed and six others were injured after a multi-car crash in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Sunday afternoon (local time), June 1. The incident took place in the 700 block of Parkway at around 4.15 pm after a woman suddenly suffered a seizure while driving and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and struck several pedestrians as well as vehicles at the popular tourist destination.

The three seriously injured people were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Centre via medical helicopter, while three others were transported to the nearby hospital by ambulance. Roads will remain closed until 6.45 pm. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting the Gatlinburg Police Department with the investigation.

Tennessee Car Crash: Visuals From the Street

A mass casualty has been declared after multi-car crash happened hitting multiple pedestrians



Gatlinburg | Tennessee



At this time Emergency crews are currently on the scene after officials declared a mass casualty incident in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Videos and photos shared on social media show the crash scene, which featured badly damaged cars, highlighting the intensity of the accident.