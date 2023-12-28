'Tere Vaaste' singer Shadab Faridi to ring in New Year with family

Mumbai, Dec 28 Singer Shadab Faridi, who delivered the superhit track 'Tere Vaaste' from the movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' along with his brother, Altamash Faridi, has shared his plans for the New Year.

The singer told IANS: “On this New Year, I will spend time with my family and celebrate the day with them because since last November I've been travelling continuously. I've had my shows back to back so finally I have taken a break of 10 days now. Hopefully, I will spend my new year with my family.”

The singer said that this year has been the best so far for him because of the kind of songs he and Altamash got to do, and the kind of love and blessings they received.

“We learnt a lot and received a lot of opportunities this year. Even in the year 2022, Altamash and I worked on three big films, ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Villain 2’ but this year too I'm very grateful for the kind of songs we did this year.

“Our song 'Tere Vaaste' from the movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was a big blockbuster hit. Then 'Ve Kamleya' was also a hit. 'Chal Tere Ishq' from 'Gadar 2' was profoundly loved too.

“Finally, at the end of the year, we released the song, 'Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga' from the film ‘Dunki’ and it was appreciated too,” Shadab said.

“Everybody talks about how we've created massively big hits and we've become popular and how we've sung songs for big celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amir Khan but I believe we've just started our journey.

“Our train has just got on the tracks and we're hoping for it to run even faster this year to make even better songs ahead in the future,” he added.

