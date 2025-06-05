"Terror aid must end": Ravi Shankar Prasad asks EU to hold Pakistan accountable

Brussels [Belgium], June 5 : BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, emphasised the need for the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for sponsoring terrorism during a meeting with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia.

"The Vice-President of the European Parliament heard us... We conveyed to her the situation in India about terrorism... We have requested some cost to the terror machine in Pakistan in terms of world aid. We have been deeply impressed by her love for India and the issues of humanity and democracy," Prasad said following the meeting.

The meeting in Brussels was part of India's wider diplomatic outreach aimed at mobilising international support in its fight against terrorism. The delegation also briefed the Vice-President on the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Echoing this, the Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg tweeted, "All-Party Parliamentary delegation had a productive and constructive meeting with Ms. Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia. A good opportunity to brief at the senior parliamentary level on the use of cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy to disrupt progress in Kashmir and communalise the situation. Condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and appreciation for India's firm policy of zero-tolerance on terrorism."

The meeting also focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and enhancing cooperation between India and the European Union on strategic issues. The delegation held discussions to deepen the partnership and explore collaboration on matters of mutual interest.

Leading the delegation as part of India's broader global effort following Operation Sindoor, Prasad underlined the need for a "collective resolve" in the fight against terrorism, rooted in shared values of democracy, peace, and humanity.

After engagements with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from the delegation for relations with India, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Security and Defence Committee, Prasad described the interaction as "extraordinary."

"There was unanimity in support for action against terrorism, and they were the first to convey solidarity to India," he said. "India is a stabilising country, a big country, a democratic country, and there has to be a collective resolve in the fight against terrorism, for human values, democracy, and humanity. That was the essence of the discussions."

The all-party delegation includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

This diplomatic initiative follows Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as India's military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants, which claimed 26 lives.

In the wake of the attack, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

