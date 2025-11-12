"Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls": Israeli PM expresses condolences over Delhi blast

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the tragic blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening.

In a strongly worded statement, Netanyahu emphasised the unbreakable spirit of both nations in the face of terrorism, declaring that while terror may target cities, it can never break the spirit of resilient nations.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," the statement read.

The Israeli Prime Minister reaffirmed the strong bond between the two countries, describing India and Israel as ancient civilisations united by shared values and an unyielding spirit.

"India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," he said.

The Israeli Prime Minister's message comes amid growing global solidarity with India following the tragic blast in the national capital, which claimed atleast eight lives and left several injured.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terror incident.

Following the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incidenta terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.

Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace those responsible and uncover the broader network involved, if any.

Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe.

The NIA team will investigate several angles, including "whether the explosion was intentional or accidental".

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also offered heartfelt condolences to the following the deadly blast.

In a post on X, Saar said, "I extend my & Israel's deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi."

He also wished "speedy recovery to the wounded."

Reaffirming Israel's solidarity with India, the Israeli Foreign Minister stated, "Israel stands with India in its fight against terror."

The explosion, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused damage to several nearby vehicles, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The explosion, which struck one of Delhi's busiest heritage zones, has prompted a nationwide security alert.

