Terror plot uncovered by Mossad, German authorities

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 3 (ANI/TPS): On behalf of the Mossad, the Prime Minister's Office announced today that a terrorist cell linked to Hamas was uncovered in Germany on Wednesday.

The cell was allegedly planning attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets. Three members of the cell were arrested by German security services (BFV). The statement added that "their arrest was made possible through close cooperation between the Mossad and German security and intelligence forces". Weapons were found, said the PM's Office, in possession of the cell members, which were reportedly intended for use in the planned attacks".

"This is one of many Mossad operations that have taken place across Europe in recent weeks, in collaboration with local security and law enforcement agencies, including in Austria," the statement concludes. (ANI/TPS)

