"Terrorism a global threat, many attacks linked to Pakistan": Ambassador Sujan Chinoy in Liberia

Monrovia [Liberia], June 3 : Highlighting the global nature of terrorism, former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy reiterated India's long-standing concerns over cross-border terrorism and stressed Pakistan's role in harbouring terror groups.

"Terrorism is indeed a global threat today. India has long suffered from cross-border terrorism. For a very long time, it was understood that terrorism in South Asia is essentially a problem between India and Pakistan. But post September 11th, 2001, it became very clear to the world that all the terrorist attacks that have taken place have some linkage with Pakistan. It harbours a huge number of terrorist organisations..." Chinoy said.

Chinoy's remarks came during his address in Monrovia, Liberia, as part of ongoing diplomatic outreach focused on security cooperation and counter-terrorism.

Alongside him, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader SS Ahluwalia emphasised that terrorism is a global concern, not just India's problem.

"It is not a matter of concern for India only. Our visionary PM, Narendra Modi, visualises that in isolation, one nation cannot fight or finish this monster. Today, if it is eliminated in India, then tomorrow, it will appear in another country, because their (Pakistan's) economy runs on this, and they extract money out of it. Today, if you find any terrorist activity in the world, its investigation will lead to Pakistan," Ahluwalia said.

BJP MP Atul Garg addressed Pakistan's internal political instability, stating, "Every PM of Pakistan is either jailed... Continuously, the GDP of Pakistan is decreasing... Pakistan has nothing to lose." BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj called for global unity against terrorism, stressing, "Terrorism is not a problem of any region... At this time, the whole world should stand together against terrorism. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 was a murder of humanity."

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. This group aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

This multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

