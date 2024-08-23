"Terrorism is global threat...": India reiterates urgent need for comprehensive convention on international terrorism

New York [US], August 23 : Terrorism is a global threat not only to peace and security but also to development and no global prevention mechanism can be complete without a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism, India said at the United Nations while reiterating the urgent need for comprehensive convention on international terrorism.

R Ravindra, Charge d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India at the United Nations in New York delivered India's statement at the Security Council Open Debate on 'The New Agenda for Peace - Addressing global, regional and national aspects of conflict prevention'.

The Indian envoy congratulated Sierra Leone for the presidency of the Security Council and thanked it for organizing this open debate and briefers for their insights.

"We are living in a world that is increasingly divided. Some regions enjoy sustained levels of peace, security and prosperity while others fall into seemingly endless cycles of conflict and violence. Conflict settings in recent times have also become more complex and uncertain-particularly in parts of Africa and West Asia. Terrorists, armed militia, organized criminal groups with external support and misuse of emerging technologies is also having profound impact on conflict dynamics," Ravindra said.

"Thus, we need to recognize that conflict prevention is complex, multi-dimensional and it calls for a holistic approach. A comprehensive approach focusing not just on the political process, but on sustainable development, inclusive economic growth, is therefore inevitable. Resolution, reconciliation, recovery and reconstruction are also critical aspects of prevention strategies," he added.

The Indian envoy further presented five observations. He said there is a need to work closely with the member states in line with their national requirement and needs

"India recognizes the primacy of national Governments and authorities in identifying and driving priorities, strategies, and activities for sustaining peace. What is needed is to work closely with Member States - in line with their national requirement and needs, rather than advocate prescriptions and solutions from outside," he said.

Ravindra stressed that the representative and inclusive governance structures will help stabilize peace and safeguard fundamental rights. He further said that a strong and effective partnership between the United Nations with regional organizations is a prerequisite, particularly in the context of Africa.

"As the world's largest democracy, we are convinced that representative and inclusive governance structures will help stabilize peace, safeguard fundamental rights, protect rule of law. Equitable development is also a key component for building and sustaining peace," the Indian envoy said.

"A strong and effective partnership between the United Nations with regional organizations is a prerequisite, particularly in the context of Africa. Given the fact that nearly 70% of Chapter VII mandate resolutions are on Africa, Africa's continued denial of representation in the permanent category of membership is a blot on the collective credibility of this Council. India has always supported the Ezulwini consensus and called for permanent African representation in an expanded Council. Those who continue to deny expansion of permanent category and Africa's rightful place in it, must be called out," he further added.

Warning against the threat of terrorism, India reiterated the urgent need for a comprehensive convention on international terrorism. He also emphasised that the prevention paradigm cannot ignore the resources needed for socio-economic development.

"Terrorism is a global threat not only to peace and security but also to development. No global prevention mechanism can be complete without a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism. We reiterate the urgent need for a comprehensive convention on international terrorism," Ravindra said.

"The prevention paradigm cannot ignore the resources needed for socio-economic development. The governing architecture of the international financial institutions requires structural changes with more representation from the global south. Similarly, realization of unkept promises such as climate finance is needed," he added.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative elaborated on India's role in both peacekeeping and peacebuilding and said the cumulative value of India's developmental projects is over USD 40 billion.

"India has always played an important role in both peacekeeping and peacebuilding. We have engaged in peacebuilding through extensive development partnerships with countries in the Global South. The cumulative value of India's developmental projects now exceeds US$ 40 billion, encompassing soft loans, grants, and capacity-building training programs. I would like to particularly highlight the India-UN Development Partnership Fund as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to multilateralism and global development," the Indian envoy said.

India also cited the proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given at the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit, where he called for a comprehensive Global Development Compact on India's behalf.

"At the 3rd Voice of the Global South virtual Summit hosted recently by India on 17th August, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi proposed a comprehensive Global Development Compact on behalf of India. The foundation of this compact will be based on India's development journey and experiences of development partnerships. This is a testimony to India's close partnership with the Global South," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor