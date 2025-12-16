Terrorism mutual threat, Israel stands with India: FM Gideon Sa'ar

Jerusalem, Dec 16 Emphasising that terrorism poses a shared threat for both India and Israel, the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of India.

He underscored that the ties between the two countries constitute a long-term strategic partnership, and expressed hope that his discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar would lead to the adoption of a comprehensive and ambitious working plan for the bilateral relations in 2026

Addressing a joint press statement with EAM Jaishankar in Jerusalem, Sa'ar said, "I'm very glad to host in Israel the foreign minister of India, Dr Jaishankar. It is also a good opportunity to thank you, Minister, for your hospitality during my visit to Delhi in November. India faced only last November, after my visit, a terror attack. It is another opportunity to pay our condolences to the people of India for this terrible terror attack."

"Terror is a mutual threat for both countries, and we are always standing with the people of India. Our relations, as we see it, is a long term strategic partnership, and today, I believe that we will adopt a very comprehensive and ambitious working plan for our bilateral relations in 2026. I'm looking forward to our discussions," he added.

The Israeli Foreign Minister described India as the world's largest democracy and one of the fastest-growing economies, saying that the future lies with India and Israel seeks to be a part of that journey.

“India is the biggest democracy. India is also the fastest growing economy in the world. I believe that the future is India, and it is natural that we want to have a share in the future,” he stressed.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday to hold bilateral consultations with Sa’ar on a wide range of issues aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, welcomed EAM Jaishankar upon his arrival in the country. "Welcome to Israel, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar," Azar posted on X.

