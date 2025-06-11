"Terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you," says Jaishankar, urges global community to look beyond India-Pakistan lens on Kashmir attack

Brussels [Belgium], June 11 : Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Brussels this week, met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, where he highlighted India's strategic importance, its global positioning, and expressed reservations on key EU policies, according to Euractiv.

Speaking amid ongoing EU-India free trade agreement negotiations, Jaishankar made a strong case for India as a reliable economic partner. "India - a nation of 1.4 billion - offers skilled labour and a more trustworthy economic partnership than China," he said, as reported by Euractiv in an edited transcript.

Turning to recent global coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, in which 26 lives were lost, Jaishankar pushed back against the narrative that equates India's response with regional tensions. "Let me remind you of something - there was a man named Osama bin Laden. Why did he, of all people, feel safe living for years in a Pakistani military town, right next to their equivalent of West Point?" he said.

"I want the world to understand - this isn't merely an India-Pakistan issue. It's about terrorism. And that very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you."

On India's position regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's non-prescriptive stance. "We don't believe that differences can be resolved through war - we don't believe a solution will come from the battlefield. It's not for us to prescribe what that solution should be. My point is, we're not being prescriptive or judgemental - but we are also not uninvolved."

Responding to criticism over India's refusal to join sanctions against Russia, he said, "We have a strong relationship with Ukraine as well - it's not only about Russia. But every country, naturally, considers its own experience, history and interests."

He further offered a historical perspective on India's foreign policy outlook. "India has the longest-standing grievance - our borders were violated just months after independence, when Pakistan sent in invaders to Kashmir. And the countries that were most supportive of that? Western countries."

"If those same countries - who were evasive or reticent then - now say 'let's have a great conversation about international principles', I think I'm justified in asking them to reflect on their own past."

On India's role in the changing global order, Jaishankar emphasized multipolarity. "Multipolarity is already here. Europe now faces the need to make more decisions in its own interest - using its own capabilities, and based on the relationships it fosters globally."

"I hear terms like 'strategic autonomy' being used in Europe - these were once part of our vocabulary."

"The EU is clearly a major pole in the global order - and increasingly an autonomous one. That is precisely why I'm here: to deepen our relationship in this multipolar world."

Reacting to the EU's climate policies, particularly the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Jaishankar expressed clear opposition. "Let's not pretend - we're opposed to parts of it. We have very deep reservations about CBAM and we've been quite open about it. The idea that one part of the world will set standards for everybody else is something which we are against."

When asked whether he trusts US President Donald Trump, Jaishankar responded, "Meaning what?" On whether Trump is a partner India is willing to deepen ties with, he said, "I take the world as I find it. Our aim is to advance every relationship that serves our interests - and the US relationship is of immense importance to us. It's not about personality X or president Y."

Speaking on China, Jaishankar pointed to efforts by European companies to shift away from dependence on Chinese supply chains. "I just met with several European companies in India that have chosen to set up there specifically to de-risk their supply chains. Many companies are becoming increasingly careful about where they locate their data - they'd rather place it somewhere secure and trustworthy than simply go for efficiency. Would you really want that in the hands of actors you don't feel comfortable with?"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor