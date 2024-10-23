Terrorist attack targets Turkish Aerospace Industries facility in Ankara

Ankara (Turkey), October 23 : A terrorist attack targeted the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the Turkish capital, Ankara, early Wednesday Anadolu reported.

Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people after the attack. The public will be informed about developments..."

Yerlikaya called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for updates, emphasising the importance of avoiding misinformation.

Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, also weighed in, asserting that the attack would not derail the country's defence initiatives, reported Anadolu.

"Technology Initiative and our defence industry are the keys to a fully independent Turkiye," he said, reaffirming the country's commitment to its "National Technology Initiative journey."

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed that an investigation had been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. "An investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack, with one chief prosecutor and eight public prosecutors assigned to the case," he said.

The Centre for Combating Disinformation also urged caution, asking the public to avoid spreading "unfounded" claims and to wait for official updates on the situation.

Witnesses reported explosions and gunfire at TAI's facilities in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara. Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were quickly dispatched to the scene, and employees were directed to shelters as a precaution, Anadolu reported.

Turkish Deputy Parliament Speaker Celal Adan strongly condemned the attack, stating: "We condemn this treacherous terrorist attack. No act of terrorism can divert our country from its path. They will drown in the blood they have shed."

Emergency teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were also deployed to assist as the incident unfolded.

Emergency teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were also deployed to assist as the incident unfolded.

