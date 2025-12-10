Terrorist eliminated in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 10 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified two terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.

Immediately after identification, the forces eliminated one of the terrorists in order to eradicate the threat.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor