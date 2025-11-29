Terrorist eliminated in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 29 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces of the Kfir Brigade identified a terrorist in the Yellow Line area who was approaching IDF (Israel Defence Forces) forces operating in the southern Gaza Strip, in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification by the forces on the ground, the Israeli Air Force eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it.

IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement outline and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor