Terrorist eliminated in Jenin after attacking IDF forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced today that, during an operation in Jenin yesterday, a terrorist threw an explosive device at forces from the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion.

The soldiers returned fire and eliminated the terrorist. This was reported by an IDF spokesperson, who confirmed that there were no casualties among the forces. (ANI/TPS)

