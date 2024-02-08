Terrorist fires on Israeli soldiers

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): Thursday morning a terrorist fired at IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers guarding the area at the entrance to the village of Deir Sharaf near the city of Nablus. The terrorist was "neutralized," meaning he was stopped, but at this time there has been no confirmation as to his medical condition.

From preliminary details, it appears that several Palestinian victims at the scene were hit by the terrorist's gun fire.

The wounded Palestinians are being treated by Magen David Adom medics and military medics.

A bullet lodged in the helmet of one of the IDF soldiers, which somehow stopped the bullet and he was not injured. (ANI/TPS)

