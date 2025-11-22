Terrorist, member of the Palestinian police shot dead

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 22 (ANI/TPS): Members of the counter-terrorism unit eliminated a terrorist in the village of Tel, near Nablus who had yesterday shot and moderately wounded an IDF soldier. He was an officer in the Palestinian police. In the same area, Givati reconnaissance unit fighters arrested another operative from the Palestinian security apparatus who is suspected of assisting the terrorist. Additional operations by security forces in Samaria resulted in the arrest of other terrorists active in the Palestinian security apparatus in the village of Burkin near Jenin and in the al-Faraa camp. (ANI/TPS)

