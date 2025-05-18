Terrorist neutralized near Bruchin settlement

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 18 (ANI/TPS): A terrorist was neutralized by IDF forces this afternoon, near the Bruchin settlement in Samaria.

The incident took place close to the area where Tzaala Gaz was murdered on Wednesday night.

Authorities are investigating whether the neutralized terrorist was the same person who carried out the attack on Wednesday. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor