"Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Bangladesh": UK in updated travel advisory

London [UK], December 4 : The UK government issued a warning to its citizens about the heightened risk of terrorism in Bangladesh, stating that 'terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in the country,' which could be indiscriminate and target areas frequented by foreign nationals.

The advisory notes that crowded areas, religious buildings, and political rallies are potential targets.

"Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Bangladesh. Terrorist attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as crowded areas, religious buildings, and political rallies. Some groups have targeted people who they consider to have views and lifestyles contrary to Islam," the UK government said in an advisory issued on Tuesday (local time).

"There have been occasional attacks against minority religious communities and targeting police and security forces. These have included improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in major cities. The Bangladeshi authorities continue to work to disrupt planned attacks. Increases in security force presence and restrictions on movement may be put in place at short notice," the statement added.

The UK government also advises to follow the advice of local authorities and avoid large gatherings.

According to the advisory, "You should remain aware of your surroundings, particularly in and around police buildings. Avoid large gatherings and other locations with a police or security presence. Follow the advice of local authorities.

The advisory came amid a critical situation in Bangladesh, which has been grappling with a disturbing surge in violent attacks against Hindus and other minority groups. This wave of violence has sparked widespread concern and urgent calls for greater protection and support for these vulnerable communities.

Recently, the UK parliament expressed deep concern over the recent violence in Bangladesh.

In a parliamentary address on Monday, UK MP Priti Patel offered condolences to those affected by Bangladesh violence and called on Keir Starmer government to take "robust action" to protect life and prevent violence.

"I am deeply concerned by the awful violence we have seen in Bangladesh, and my thoughts are with those affected. In Parliament this afternoon, I called on the Government to set out how they are engaging with the Bangladeshi Government on this pressing and important issue," Patel said in her address on Monday (local time).

"Robust action needs to be taken to protect life and prevent violence and persecution, including based on religious belief," she added.

Highlighting the situation in Bangladesh, the UK MP noted that the degree of escalation is "deeply concerning."

Further, she expressed concern over the arrest of a Hindu Priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das, and has urged the government to take decisive action to secure his release.

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges and for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

