Terrorists eliminated in Gaza after crossing ceasefire Demarcation Line

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 3 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Monday, Israeli forces in southern Gaza eliminated a number of terrorists who approached them after crossing the "Yellow Line." The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) did not provide a specific number of terrorists killed.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it.

The IDF said they posed an "immediate threat" to its forces and, immediately after they were spotted, its forces from the air and ground opened fire on the terrorists.

"IDF forces in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the outline of the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat," it said. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor