Tesla layoffs have also impacted hourly workers: Report

San Francisco, June 18 Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has started another wave of layoffs, and this time it also includes hourly workers instead of just salaried employees as the CEO claimed.

Informed sources confirmed that Tesla started another wave of layoffs yesterday that included many hourly employees in its sales and delivery teams across North America, reports the auto-tech website Electrek.

Surprisingly, the layoffs come amid Tesla's being in the middle of a difficult end-of-quarter delivery wave, which Musk himself warned employees about, saying that it will be "nutty".

Earlier this month, the website reported on Musk telling Tesla executives in an email that they need to cut 10 per cent of the workforce and pause hiring due to having a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

Later, Musk decided to clarify the Tesla layoffs in an email to all employees.

He claimed that the 10 per cent reduction would be for "salaried headcount" due to Tesla becoming overstaffed following a long growth phase.

He even stated that "hourly headcount will increase".

However, the website now confirmed that the electric vehicle company is also laying off hourly workers across its organisation.

