Tesla Model 3, Y leads US EV market in 1st nine months of 2023: Report

San Francisco, Nov 12 Elon Musk-run Tesla vehicles have led US electric vehicle (EV) registrations by a significant margin during the first nine months of this year, a new report has shown.

According to vehicle registration data from Experian, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the two most registered EVs in the US between January and September, far outnumbering their competitors.

EV registrations during the period accounted for 7.4 per cent of the total market, up from 5.2 per cent during the same nine-month period in 2022.

The news was first reported by Automotive News.

Tesla had a commanding lead by brand, with 489,454 EVs registered in the US during the period, representing a 41 per cent increase year over year.

Following Tesla were Chevrolet (50,160) and Ford (46,547) in second and third place, respectively, with total EV registrations totalling 852,904, up 61 per cent (year on year), the report showed.

Tesla registrations were dominated by the Model Y (293,398) and Model 3 (165,543), with the Model X ranking eighth. The Model S did not make the top ten list.

The report also suggested that, if current trends continue, 2023 could be the first year in which EV sales in the US exceed one million.

Meanwhile, Tesla might start rolling out on Indian roads soon as the Centre is ramping up the process to provide all the necessary approvals from the concerned departments by January 2024 for its entry into the country.

According to the reports, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a meeting with top officials recently to review the upcoming phase of EV manufacturing in the country, including Tesla's investment proposal.

