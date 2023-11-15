Tesla not to sue buyers for reselling Cybertruck, removes purchase clause

San Francisco, Nov 15 Elon Musk-run Tesla apparently will not sue Cybertruck buyers for reselling the vehicle within the first year of buying it.

The controversial purchase clause appears to have been removed by the company from its updated terms and conditions for the forthcoming vehicle.

The news was first reported by Electrek.

Previously, in a section titled "For Cybertruck Only" to its Motor Vehicle Order Agreement, Tesla mentioned, "You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle’s delivery date".

"Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater. Tesla may also refuse to sell you any future vehicles," it added.

As of Tuesday morning, that section had been removed from the agreement.

However, it's unclear why Tesla reversed course on this restriction.

The Cybertruck, which was first announced in 2019, is Tesla's first new product in years, and it is expected to shake up the electric pickup-truck market.

Tesla initially stated that the truck would start at $39,900, but it is expected to be much more expensive due to expensive building materials.

The Cybertruck will hit the market at the end of the month.

