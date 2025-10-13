Texas Plane Crash CCTV Video: Two Killed After Aircraft Crashes Into Trucks in Fort Worth

Two people were killed after a plane crashed into truck trailers in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, October 12. The aircraft collided with an 18-wheeler and other vehicles before bursting into huge flames and smoke. A shocking CCTV footage of the crash has emerged on social media showing a small jet crashed nose-first before sliding along the road at high speed and crashing into parked vehicles and bursting into flames.

The thick clouds of smoke blowing out from the crash site were visible from several kilometres before the Fort Worth Fire Department doused it. A witness at the scene told The New York Post that he heard a loud noise, and people got panicked and started running. The crash occurred at around 3 pm on Sunday, an eyewitness told the Fort Worth Fire Department.

CCTV Footage of Texas Plane Crash

WATCH: Surveillance video captures the plane crash in Fort Worth, Texas. - WFAA pic.twitter.com/HudNot0B3j — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 12, 2025

One of the men at the site said a huge black cloud of smoke blew after the plane crashed into trucks. The crash took place near Hicks Airfield in Tarrant County, said a Fire Department official.

The two victims have not been identified yet, and it’s unclear if any others nearby were injured. The FAA and firefighters are at the site to investigate further.