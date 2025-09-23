Texas Shooting: 6 Injured at El Paso Commissioner's Corner Apartments

At least six people were shot at the commissioner's corner apartments in El Paso, Texas on Monday evening, September 22. The firing occurred during the altercation at the apartment complex located in East El Paso. According to the police, the suspect is in custody.

The finding occurred at around 9 pm on Monday in an apartment complex along the 10700 block of Montana. Five teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 were shot during an altercation, said a police officer of El Paso.

Shots Fired in Apartment

The suspect shot at a group of teenagers during the altercation, striking five people. One of the teenagers is in critical condition. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested.