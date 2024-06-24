Texas Shooting: Indian National Gopi Krishna Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range During Robbery in Dallas; CCTV Video Surfaces

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Indian man was fatally shot during a robbery at a convenience store in the US state of Texas. The man, identified as Gopi Krishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, came to the US only eight months ago.

According to the reports, the incident occurred at a gas station convenience store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas on June 21. Consul General DC Manjunath, who was in Dallas for a Yoga Day event on Sunday (June 23), confirmed to news agency PTI that the incident was unrelated to a shooting in Arkansas, as previously reported by various sources.

A CCTV video from a convenience store went viral on social media. The 30-second clip shows a man getting shot in the store in the US. In the video, a man enters the store and approaches Krishna, shooting him dead. He then jumps over the store's counter to loot goods.

CCTV Video of Indian National Shot Dead in Side US Store

A resident of #AndhraPradesh died in #America. Gopikrishna native of Bapatla district is residing in America. Gopikrishna was injured in a shooting at a store in Dallas. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Gopikrishna went to America 11 months ago. pic.twitter.com/s9yY2eVP6b — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) June 23, 2024

Expressing condolences to Gopikrishna's family, Manjunath said, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Indian national Gopi Krishna Dasari in a robbery shooting incident at Pleasant Grove, Dallas, TX, and are in touch with local family members."

Consulate General of India, Housto express condolences to Gopikrishna's family, said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Indian National Gopi Krishna Dasari, in a robbery shooting incident at Pleasant Grove, Dallas, Texas. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased..."

The Consulate, along with support from Indian associations, is providing all possible assistance to facilitate the repatriation of Gopikrishna's body to India following local formalities, including autopsy and death certificates.