Texas Shooting: One Shot at Collin College's Spring Creek Campus in Plano; Suspect in Custody

A man was injured in a shooting at Collin College's Spring Creek campus in Plano, Texas, on Sunday evening, August 10 (US time). The incident occurred inside the college building, which is the home of several students. The law enforcement officers received information at around 8.15 pm.

Plano Police Department reached the spot in the 5800 block of Jupiter Road. As per the initial investigation, a man shot another before fleeing toward nearby student apartments, according to a CBS News report. The police detained the suspect shooter.

The injured person was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. Plano police said there is no ongoing threat to the public as of now.