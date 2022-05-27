Texas shooting victim's husband, 'school sweetheart' dies of cardiac arrest

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers who were shot dead at a school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, has reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

Joe and Irma were high school sweethearts and were married for 24 years. They have left behind four children. Debra Austin, cousin of Irma Garcia, has organized a fundraiser for Iram's kids.

"I am equally devasted to report Irma's husband Joe has tragically passed away this morning(5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear," Debra said on the GoFundMe page.

People on the internet also expressed grief over the turn of events. "It is called Broken Heart Syndrome and occurs far more often than people know. See Debbie Reynolds dying less than 24 hours after Carrie Fisher," said one of the Twitter users.

Another Twitterati said, "This is extremely heartbreaking I'm praying for the kids losing both parents in a matter of 48 hours is just too much."

The shooting incident that took place in the city of Uvalde has led to a nationwide outcry over the gun laws in the United States.

Several sports personalities, actors, writers, and celebrities have spoken about the incident.

American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has passionately addressed the Texas school shooting. He gave a monologue in a mournful and resigned manner. "Here we are again, on another day of mourning in this country."

American author Stephen King said, "If the gun protectors in Congress are voted out, things may change. If they retain their seats, nothing will change. Pretty simple."

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, also shared a social media message addressing the mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School which is in his hometown.

"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured. And to those who dropped off their loved ones not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming," the statement concluded.

Over half of Americans supported making gun violence laws more strict, The Hill reported citing a poll conducted between the mass shootings that took place this month in New York and Texas.

According to the American publication, 54 per cent of those surveyed in a CBS News-YouGov poll out Wednesday said they would like to see stricter laws regulating the sale of guns.

A total of 30 per cent said they wanted gun laws to remain the same, and 16 per cent said they wanted gun laws to be less strict, the report added.

