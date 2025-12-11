Thai-Cambodia clashes force civilians to seek shelters away from home

Phnom Penh [Cambodia]/Bangkok [Thailand], December 11 : Truce between Thailand and Cambodia remained in tatters as the conflict entered its fourth day on Thursday, with both sides accusing one another of violating international law, as they await a promised phone call from US President Donald Trump, as per Al Jazeera.

In one such attack, Cambodia accused Thai soldiers of violating international humanitarian law by firing on civilians in Prey Chan village in Banteay Meanchey province.

In another, it accused Thai forces of shelling "into Khnar Temple area", and said Thai forces had also "fired artillery and support fire into the O'Smach area," as per Al Jazeera.

Clashes took place on Wednesday at more than a dozen locations along the contested colonial-era demarcated 817-kilometre (508-mile) Thai-Cambodian border, with some of the most intense fighting being reported since a five-day battle in July, which saw dozens killed on both sides, Al Jazeera reported.

Cambodia's Ministry of the Interior said homes, schools, roads, Buddhist pagodas and ancient temples had been damaged by "Thailand's intensified shelling and F-16 air strikes targeting villages and civilian population centres up to 30km [18.6 miles] inside Cambodian territory".

"Cambodia urges that Thailand immediately stop all hostile activities and withdraw its forces from Cambodia's territorial integrity, and avoid acts of aggression that threaten peace and stability in the region," the Defence Ministry said.

This week's clashes are the deadliest since five days of fighting in July that killed dozens and displaced some 300,000 people on both sides of the Thailand-Cambodia border before a shaky truce was agreed, following an intervention by US President Donald Trump.

Trump said late on Tuesday that he would make a phone call to stop the renewed fighting.

"I am going to have to make a phone call. Who else could say I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said at a rally in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor