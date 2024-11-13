Thai capital mulls congestion charge to ease traffic

Bangkok, Nov 13 Thailand's Ministry of Transport was exploring the implementation of a congestion charge program to alleviate chronic traffic problems in the capital, Bangkok, improve air quality and promote the use of public transportation.

Inspired by successful models abroad, a comprehensive study on the congestion charge will examine various factors, including optimal areas to impose the charge, appropriate fee structures, payment methods and potential economic, social and environmental impacts, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The revenue generated from the congestion charge will be used to subsidise flat-rate fares for all metro lines, reduce the cost of living for citizens and align with the government's efforts to combat air pollution, especially PM2.5 tiny particles, said Krichanont Iyapunya, the ministry's spokesman.

According to the study, cities like London, Singapore, Stockholm and Milan have successfully implemented congestion charging schemes, resulting in significant reductions in traffic congestion and increases in public transport ridership. Despite initial public resistance, these cities have reported a growing acceptance of the policy over time, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ministry was expected to finalise its recommendations on the congestion charge program by the end of 2025.

