Thai govt urged to combat Chinese mafia-linked human trafficking

Bangkok [Thailand], October 28 : An advocacy group has called on Thailand's government to intervene urgently to secure the release of over 100 victims of human trafficking, primarily from Laos, who are allegedly held captive by a 'Chinese mafia syndicate' in Myanmar's Kayin state.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia, the Thailand-based Civil Society Network for Victim Assistance in Human Trafficking issued an open letter to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, detailing the plight of these victims, many of whom are trapped in areas controlled by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) and the Border Guard Force (BGF).

According to the group, approximately 110 individuals from nine countries, including 19 from Laos, are caught in a web of exploitation facilitated by these armed groups, which have established a significant presence near the Thai border town of Mae Sot.

The DKBA, a splinter faction of Myanmar's Karen National Union, and the BGF, formed under junta control, have created a thriving ecosystem of illicit businesses, including casinos and online scam operations.

The letter emphasised that the DKBA and BGF are not just passive players but actively profit from human trafficking, as the Chinese mafia syndicate uses the Mae Sot district as a critical transit hub for trafficking victims.

These groups exploit the geographical advantage of the shared border along the Moei River to lure vulnerable individuals from various countries into dangerous situations in Myanmar.

Human trafficking in Thailand, particularly linked to Chinese mafia networks, represents a critical issue characterised by the exploitation of vulnerable populations, especially migrants from countries like Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

Many victims are deceived by false promises of employment and improved living conditions, ultimately finding themselves trapped in forced labour or the sex trade.

A 2020 report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime highlights that organised crime groups, including Chinese triads, have established intricate operations in Thailand, utilising complex networks that encompass smuggling routes and fraudulent recruitment practices.

Additionally, the 2023 U.S. Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report notes that corruption within law enforcement complicates efforts to combat trafficking, with some officials potentially colluding with traffickers, thereby undermining anti-trafficking initiatives.

This multifaceted problem demands urgent attention and coordinated responses to protect vulnerable individuals and dismantle these criminal networks.

