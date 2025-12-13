Thai immigration begins deportation proceedings for Luthras, detained in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], December 13 : Thai Immigration authorities have initiated deportation proceedings against the Luthra brothers following their arrest in the country.

The individuals were detained after being flagged as subjects of an INTERPOL Blue Notice, requested by Indian law enforcement agencies to gather information concerning a criminal investigation.

According to Thai Immigration officials, Luthras were arrested under Section 12(7) of the Thai Immigration Act. Subsequently, officials at Phuket Immigration formally revoked their VISA permission to stay in Thailand, effectively cancelling their legal status in the kingdom. The Luthra brothers have since been transferred to the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) at Suan Phlu, Sathon, Bangkok, where they are currently being held.

"The process for their deportation is now underway, though the final confirmation on the date, time, and specific flight details for sending them back remains pending approval from the Commander authority," as per Thai officials.

Indian government officials are in continuous contact with their Thai counterparts to finalise the necessary arrangements for the extradition.

The owners of the ill-fated Birch Club in Arpora, Goa, Saurabh and Guarav Luthra, were held in a detention centre in Bangkok after being transferred from Phuket.

The brothers had fled to Phuket on the morning after the December 6 fire at their club, which claimed 25 lives.

