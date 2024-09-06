Thai king swears in new PM, cabinet

Bangkok, Sep 6 Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and cabinet ministers in a coalition government on Friday, following the royal endorsement of the new portfolios earlier this week.

Paetongtarn and 35 cabinet members under the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition took the oath of allegiance before the king in a traditional ceremony held at the Dusit Palace in capital Bangkok, Xinhua news agency reported.

Six deputy prime ministers from three core parties in the coalition, namely Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai and the United Thai Nation, attended the ceremony, along with cabinet ministers and their deputies.

Paetongtarn is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Saturday to prepare the government policy statement, which is expected to be presented to the parliament next week before she officially assumes office.

Paetongtarn, 38-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader and the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected the Southeast Asian country's youngest and second female premier after winning a parliamentary vote in August.

