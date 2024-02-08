Thai Parliamentary delegation calls on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], February 8 : The visiting Thailand delegation, led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House here on Thursday.

The visuals from the spot showed Birla presenting the delegation with mementos and a copy of the Constitution of India.

Earlier in the day, the Thai Parliamentary delegation visited the Indian Parliament and stressed that Thailand would like to invest in some projects, hoping that India might be interested.

Krairiksh also appreciated the hospitality received in India.

"We appreciate hospitality here," she told ANI.

She further hoped that both countries could continue with their connectivity between the Indian and Thai parliaments.

"I hope that we can continue with our connectivity here between the Thai and Indian parliaments. We like to invest also; we have projects of the trilateral road in the north and Ranong port that we have been talking for so long, so I think that India might be interested," she said.

The India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway holds the promise of expanded connectivity and regional integration.

Over 1,300-km-long highways are currently in the making, and, once opened, they will boost the trade ties between Myanmar and Thailand while also harnessing the potential in the travel and tourism space.

The project is expected to enhance physical connectivity and people-to-people linkages and promote tourism, trade and commerce to benefit India, in particular the North Eastern region of India, as well as Myanmar and other ASEAN States, according to the MEA.

Moreover, India has also proposed to extend the road to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

India's bilateral relations with Thailand are rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions and extensive people-to-people contacts.

On Tuesday, the Thai delegation also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital.

He appreciated the 'warm sentiments' towards the India-Thailand relationship and affirmed commitment to strengthening bonds of culture, connectivity and trade.

"Glad to meet Thai Senate delegation led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh in New Delhi today. Appreciate their warm sentiments towards India-Thailand relationship and aspiration to grow it further. As civilizational partners, committed to strengthen bonds of culture, connectivity, trade and beyond," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

