Thai PM highlights sustainable development as national imperative

Bangkok, Oct 3 Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday highlighted sustainable development as a national imperative amid global uncertainties, outlining a vision that balances economic, social, and environmental stability.

In a keynote address at the Sustainability Expo 2025, Anutin stressed that sustainability is no longer an option but the nation's "lifeline" for navigating a world grappling with economic volatility, trade competition, geopolitical conflict, and climate change, Xinhua News Agency reported.

To be effective, he noted, sustainability must be approached in three key dimensions, encompassing economic resilience, a sustainable environment, and quality of life and social well-being.

Anutin emphasised Thailand's unique strategic advantages, citing its geographic position at the heart of the ASEAN region, connected by the East-West Economic Corridor, which positions it as a potential hub for trade and investment.

He further pointed to the Southeast Asian country's cultural diversity and religious harmony as key strengths, alongside a resilient political and economic system that has weathered past crises.

Looking forward, Anutin underlined the value of adaptation. "The key is to adapt in line with global rules while simultaneously seeking new markets that can accommodate our products and production bases," he said.

The Thai government is ready to support this transition with concrete measures, including creating incentives for businesses that adopt clean energy and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, he stated.

On September 29, Thailand PM Anutin Charnvirakul delivered his government policy statement to parliament, outlining a comprehensive plan focused on economic revival amid multifaceted challenges.

In an address to the National Assembly, Anutin, who is also the interior minister, acknowledged the "uncertainty on all fronts" facing the country and stressed the need to address immediate problems while laying a foundation for sustainable growth.

On the economic front, Anutin said his government's agenda aims to boost income and reduce living costs for citizens, tackle debt issues, promote savings, and restore tourist confidence through enhanced safety measures and domestic stimulus programs.

For national security, priorities include peacefully resolving border disputes with Cambodia and pursuing a proactive foreign policy to enhance Thailand's international standing, he told the joint sitting of parliament.

On social issues, he stated that the administration is committed to a crackdown on all forms of illegal gambling, strict adherence to the rule of law, and a decisive fight against corruption, while maintaining fiscal discipline, transparency, and efficiency.

He said the policy also covered environmental issues, with plans to accelerate the installation of early disaster warning systems, especially in high-risk areas, and promote a low-carbon society through the support of clean energy.

The prime minister assured that all policies would align with the existing national strategy, which aims to ensure equitable access to education and healthcare, empower the private sector, especially SMEs, to keep pace with global developments, and upgrade national industries toward targeted sectors.

