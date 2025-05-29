Thailand: 35-Year-Old Man Throws Grenade at Ex-Girlfriend’s House After She Refuses to Reconcile, Dies in Blast

A 35-year-old man died in a grenade explosion after he tried to attack his ex-girlfriend’s house, police said. The man had thrown the grenade at her house after she refused to get back together with him. Four others were injured in the blast. The incident took place on May 25 in the Tha Chana district. Surapong Thongnak went to his ex-girlfriend’s house hoping to reconcile after their breakup. When she refused, he tried to stab her with scissors.

Bystanders stopped him. Surapong then went to his car, took out an M26 hand grenade, pulled the pin, and threw it at the house and the group of people outside. The grenade did not explode immediately. He tried to throw it again, but the grenade exploded in his hand, killing him. The explosion damaged windows of nearby cars and injured two men and two women. They were taken to Tha Chana Hospital for treatment.

Read Also | Bangladesh's Chief Adviser refutes claims of envoy being declared 'persona non-grata' by Myanmar

The ex-girlfriend escaped unharmed after running inside the house before the blast.

Police later reportedly found 500 grams of methamphetamine inside Surapong’s damaged Honda Civic. According to the reports, Police confirmed that Surapong had previously served time in prison for drug-related offences five years ago.