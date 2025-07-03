Thailand cabinet appoints Phumtham as acting PM following Paetongtarn's suspension

Bangkok, July 3 Thailand's cabinet on Thursday agreed to appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as acting Prime Minister, following the suspension of Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Phumtham, who is listed as the first acting Prime Minister, will possess the same authority and responsibilities as the Prime Minister, the Thai government said in a statement issued after new cabinet members were sworn into office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who previously took the role as acting Prime Minister, was named as the second acting Prime Minister.

Paetongtarn, who was previously appointed to double as Culture Minister in the cabinet reshuffle, has been suspended from performing her Prime Ministerial duties by a constitutional court order pending an ethics investigation. In a leaked phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, she attempted to defuse tensions — but instead set off a string of complaints and public protests.

A group of 36 senators last month petitioned the court seeking Paetongtarn's dismissal from office, accusing her of serious ethical violations linked to a leaked telephone conversation over border issues with Cambodia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in a new cabinet following a royal endorsement of the ministerial lineup earlier this week.

The Constitutional Court voted unanimously on Tuesday to review a petition accusing Paetongtarn of a breach of ethics and voted 7-2 to immediately suspend her until it issues its ruling. The court gave Paetongtarn 15 days to give evidence to support her case. It’s unclear when it will rule.

Phumtham was assigned on Thursday to be the first of several deputies in line to act as Prime Minister, said government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub. Deputy Prime Minister Jungrungreangkit, who was acting Prime Minister in the interim, led the new Cabinet members at the ceremony to receive the endorsement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the Dusit Palace.

