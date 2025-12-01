Thailand, Cambodia agree to renew ceasefire after deadly border clashes, says Trump

Washington DC [US], December 13 : Following a week of deadly border clashes that have killed atleast 20 and displaced around half a million people, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced that Thailand and Cambodia once again agreed to immediately renew their ceasefire agreement, while crediting his personal intervention for the accord as well as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's assistance.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US President stated that he had a "very good" conversation with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and that both leaders agreed to "cease all shooting effective this evening."

He noted that both leaders also agreed to return to the "original Peace Accord" signed back in October in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as Trump and Ibrahim as witnesses for the deal.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War. They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," his post read.

Trump further described the roadside bomb incident that triggered the latest violence as an accident but acknowledged Thailand's strong retaliation and hailed the revival of peace ties as a major diplomatic achievement.

"The roadside bomb that originally killed and wounded numerous Thai Soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly. Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America. It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries! I would also like to thank the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, for his assistance in this very important matter," Trump's post added.

The fresh clashes between the two sides started earlier this week after Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military positions on Monday morning after Cambodian shelling killed a Thai soldier and injured several others along the tense border region, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

According to the Royal Thai Army, Cambodian forces fired shells and rockets at Thai military and civilian areas around 7 am in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district. One Thai soldier was killed, and four others were injured in that attack.

Major General Winthai Suvaree said Thai troops returned fire and later used fighter jets to strike Cambodian locations to halt the incoming attacks, Bangkok Post reported.

