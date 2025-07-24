Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash: At Least 2 Killed, Several Injured as Clashes Erupt Between Cambodian and Thai Troops (Watch Videos)

At least two people were killed and several others injured in clashes between Cambodian and Thai troops on Thursday, July 24. According to reports, the dispute erupted between two South Asian countries when a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion on Wednesday.

In view of this incident, border forces of both South Asian nations fired shots at each other near the disputed border area. Residents asked to shelter-in-place, prepare to evacuate in the Phanom Dong Rak area of Surin in Thailand, as the Thai military claims a new encroachment by Cambodia.

Major clashes have erupted this morning at several points along the border between Cambodia and Thailand, with significant escalation being seen as both sides have begun to utilize multiple-launch rocket systems and armored vehicles, including tanks. Amidst the clashes, Cambodia… pic.twitter.com/NVeylbR3HV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 24, 2025

A video shared on X shows that multiple rockets were launched from both sides near the border area. Cambodia has ordered all of its citizens to depart from Thailand immediately.

In a statement released by the Thai military spokesperson, it was stated that Cambodian troops had opened fire near the Ta Moan Thom temple, with a Cambodian drone surveilling the area before the contingent moved in with heavy weapons.

Earlier, the Cambodian army was deploying additional units to the border of the disputed region with Thailand, where a serious exchange of fire took place between the military of the two countries. Thailand recalls ambassador to Cambodia amid border tensions governing party says it has downgraded ties with Cambodia after a landmine incident that injured a Thai soldier.