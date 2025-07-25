Thailand-Cambodia border clashes: 14 Thais killed; "could lead to war," says acting Thai PM

Bangkok/PhnomPenh [Thailand/Cambodia], July 25 : At least 14 Thais have been killed while over 100,000 people have fled amid escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Bangkok said on Friday, as per local media reports.

Bangkok Post cited the Thai interior ministry as saying that over 100,000 people from four border provinces of the country had been moved to nearly 300 temporary shelters, while the kingdom's health ministry announced that the death toll had risen to 14- thirteen civilians and one soldier.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has warned that clashes with Cambodia "could develop into war", but added, "for now it remains limited to clashes."

Thailand's Royal Army has denied reports from Cambodia that it targeted an ancient Hindu Temple in the Cambodian province of Preah Vihear, which has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"The accusation by the Cambodian side that Preah Vihear Temple was damaged by the Thai attack is a clear distortion of the facts," the Thai-language statement posted on X by the military said, as per Al Jazeera.

"The Royal Thai Army would like to state that the operations of the Thai military forces have a clear goal of retaliating only against the Cambodian military forces, and are not targeting civilian areas or any locations unrelated to the military operation in any way," it added.

In 2013, a UN court ruled in favour of Cambodia in a long-running dispute with Thailand over the jurisdiction of land around the ancient temple, fuelling tensions between Phnom Penh and Bangkok.

Exchanges of gunfire, shelling and rocket fire marked the fighting that began on July 24 in the long-disputed border areas. Both nations accused each other of starting the military clashes and have downgraded their diplomatic relations since Wednesday.

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis on Friday, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urging both countries to exercise maximum restraint, as per a UN spokesperson.

Thailand and Cambodia have frequently clashed over their shared land border, a dispute that remains unresolved due to competing territorial claims dating back to the French colonial era.

The Cambodian Senate has expressed its strongest condemnation of the "intentional and illicit military aggression" by Thailand, stating that the Thai strikes were reported to have caused widespread damage to pagodas and temples.

In a statement released on July 24 late night, and citedx in the PhnomPenh Post, the Cambodian Senate said the hostile acts, which took place near the sacred temples of Ta Mone Thom, Ta Mone Touch, Ta Krabey, Mom Bei, and other locations within Cambodia's internationally recognised borders, constitute a direct violation of Cambodia's sovereignty and a grave breach of international law, including the UN Charter.

It noted Cambodia's inherent right to self-defence, as stated under Article 51 of the UN Charter, adding that Cambodian armed forces acted with professionalism and restraint in exercising this right, defending national territory and the safety of Cambodian citizens.

They also called upon the international community including the UN, ASEAN and "all peace-loving nations" to take urgent and decisive action in response to this grave violation.

According to the Cambodian news outlet, PhnomPenh Post, there have been no official reports of casualties in Cambodia, but a 70-year-old Buddhist clergyman was reportedly killed when a Thailand F-16 fighters dropped bombs on Oddar Meanchey province's Ta Mone Senchey pagoda, in Banteay Ampil district. The US-made fighter jet also reportedly bombed a nearby health centre, Phnom Penh Post reported.

Thailand's National Broadcasting Service said that the Thai government is ordering all agencies to provide urgent assistance to citizens affected by the border conflict, with schools being closed and an agricultural war room established.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as ASEAN Chair, wrote on his Facebook page yesterday that he had contacted Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to express Malaysia's concern over rising tensions along the border.

Malaysia's The Star news outlet cited Anwar as saying, "This is a very worrying matter, and tonight, I will speak to both prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia. These two countries are members of Asean and are also countries that are close to Malaysia. I have sent messages to both Prime Ministers, and I am expecting to speak to both of them tonight (via phone).

"The least we can expect is for them to stand down and hopefully enter negotiations. Peace is the only option available," Anwar was cited as saying on the sidelines of an event.

In 1962, the International Court of Justice recognised Cambodian sovereignty over the temple area in a ruling that became a major irritant in the relations between the two countries. Cambodia went to court in 2011, following several military clashes that killed about 20 people. The court reaffirmed the ruling in 2013.

