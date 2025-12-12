Thailand-Cambodia conflict: 10th Thai soldier killed; Cambodia alleges indiscriminate bombing by Thais

Bangkok [Thailand], December 12 : The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia continues to intensify.

According to the Bangkok Post, a Thai soldier has been confirmed killed in combat, raising the military death toll to 10. The Bangkok Post also reported that the Cambodian side had used large numbers of drones in the latest clashes

Meanwhile, the Khmertimesskh reported that Cambodia has claimed that the Thai side continues to violate the ceasefire and the "Joint Statement on the Peace Agreement between Cambodia and Thailand" signed by the Cambodian and Thai sides on October 26, 2025, by continuing to carry out renewed armed aggression against Cambodia's territorial integrity.

The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence demanded that Thailand immediately cease its indiscriminate shelling and use of warplanes to fly into Cambodian territory, According to the Cambodian Ministry, indiscriminate and disproportionate shelling and bombing, were endangering the lives and safety of innocent Cambodian civilians and destroying property, civilian infrastructure, and ancient temples.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Friday called for protecting the Hindu temple and UNESCO World Heritage site Preah Vihear, urging both sides to "exercise restraint and to take measures for cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation."

"We have seen reports regarding damage to conservation facilities at Preah Vihear during the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border clashes. Any damage to conservation facilities is unfortunate and is a matter of concern," the MEA said

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Preah Vihear temple is a shared cultural heritage of humanity. India has been closely involved in its preservation and sincerely hopes that all measures will be taken to fully safeguard the site and related conservation facilities, read an official statement from the ministry.

UNESCO has also urged urgent protection for the Hindu temple, expressing strong concern over the renewed tensions between Cambodia and Thailand. The Paris-headquartered UN body further reminded all parties of their obligations under international law, notably the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

