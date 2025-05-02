Thailand confirms anthrax death in 53-year-old man after consumption of raw meat

New Delhi, May 2 Health officials in Thailand have confirmed the death of a 53-year-old man from Anthrax -- a serious bacterial illness --, after consuming raw meat.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.

The country’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) confirmed the first confirmed human death from the Don Tan district in Mukdahan province, The Nation Thailand reported.

The DDC linked the death with the consumption and distribution of beef during a religious festival.

The deceased patient, a construction worker with underlying diabetes, developed a lesion on his right hand on April 24 and was hospitalised on April 27.

The man passed away during treatment as his symptoms worsened making his wound black, swelling lymph nodes under the right armpit, fainting, and causing seizures, the report said.

The Thai authorities reported no unusual illness or death in animals from the area but issued a public health alert and the officials are actively monitoring to contain the spread of anthrax.

Meanwhile, officials from the country’s Department of Livestock Development (DLD) noted that they have collected samples -- including dried meat and hides from pigs and cattle, meat and blood from cutting boards, and cow faeces -- to further monitor the presence of the disease in the country.

They have also implemented control measures like quarantining animals and administering penicillin antibiotics for 3-5 days; banning cattle grazing in high-risk zones; decontaminating high-risk areas, including slaughter sites and drainage systems; monitoring soil in animal pens for contamination and conducting animal health surveillance in Don Tan district, the report said.

While Anthrax primarily affects livestock and wild animals, it can spread to humans due to contact with infected animals or animal products, or through inhalation or ingestion of anthrax spores.

The health officials have urged farmers to watch for signs such as sudden animal deaths and bleeding from the mouth, nose, or anus; and to report and seek immediate medical help. They have also strongly advised the public against eating raw meat.

