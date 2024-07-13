Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service begins trial operation

Bangkok, July 13 The Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service began its trial operation, enhancing rail connectivity between Thailand and Laos while linking up with the China-Laos railway.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the cross-border passenger train departs from Bangkok, crosses the border at Nong Khai, and arrives at Khamsavath Station in Vientiane, reported Xinhua news agency.

Ekarat Sriarayanphong, the governor's bureau chief of the SRT, said the commencement of the cross-border railway passenger service will greatly improve rail transport between Thailand and Laos, foster border trade, and elevate Thailand's status as a major global tourism hub. It is also expected to bolster economic, trade, and tourism cooperation between Thailand and its neighbouring countries.

The Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service is scheduled to officially begin operations on July 19.

