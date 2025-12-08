Thailand Launches Air Strikes Along Disputed Border With Cambodia

Thai army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said that the Thai army has launched air strikes along its border with Cambodia on Monday, December 8. The dispute over the border between the two Asian countries began again, months after US President Donald Trump forced a ceasefire between the two countries. Both countries accused the other of breaching a ceasefire agreement.

Trump witnessed the signing of an expanded ceasefire deal between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur in October after five war in July this year. According to the Nation Thailand report, the Royal Thai Army reported clashes in several areas near the border.

Also Read | India's outreach to Russia driven by China threat, says analyst.

The Thai Army said that they had evacuated several citizens from the border areas on Sunday after Cambodian troops attacked in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, said Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree.

BREAKING: Residents of the Choam Ksant district, in Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province recorded the sounds of gunfire erupting along the border as border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have erupted again. pic.twitter.com/PEHf5zq0pb — World Source News (@Worldsource24) December 8, 2025

Suvaree said in the early hours of Monday, clashes erupted in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. He allegedly claimed that Cambodian troops opened fire with small arms and indirect-fire weapons at around 5.05 am and continued firing.

At around 7 am in the Chong Bok area, Thai soldiers were attacked by supporting fire weapons, said the Thai Army spokesperson. In this attack, one Thai soldier was killed and four others were injured, after which Thailand launched an airstrike targeting several areas to suppress Cambodian fire support positions.