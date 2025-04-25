Thailand Plane Crash: 6 Police Officers Killed as Aircraft Dives Into Sea Near Hua Hin; Video Surfaces

A video of a small aircraft diving into the sea in Thailand's Hua Hin region killed six Thai police officials on board on Friday morning, April 25. The incident occurred at around 8 am when the plane was on a test flight preparing for parachute training, six police personnel were on board at the time of the crash, as per the Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

The 191 Emergency Centre said that the crash took place in the Gulf of Thailand off Baby Grande Hua Hin Hotel in the Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province. The beach resort is located at Bo Fai Airport, which is about 8 kilometers from Hua Hin Town.

JUST IN: Police plane crashes in southern Thailand, killing all 6 police officers on board pic.twitter.com/3T0ZXi1nGH — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 25, 2025

A video and photos of the crash went viral on social media, showing a small aircraft at a high speed dive straight into the sea near the beach in Hua Hin and crash.

The incident occurred when a DHC-6-400 Twin Otter small aircraft was taking off from the airport, carrying parachutists for training. At the time of the crash, three pilots, two mechanics, and an aircraft engineer were on board, reported the Bangkok Post.

The victims were identified as Pol Col Prathan Khiewkham, Pol Lt Col Panthep Maneewachirangkul and Pol Capt Chaturawong Wattanapaisarn, along with aircraft engineer Pol Lt Thanawat Mekprasert and mechanics Pol L/Cpl Jeerawat Maksakha and Pol Sgt Maj Prawat Pholhongsa. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.