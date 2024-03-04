Thailand: Sacred relics of Lord Buddha arrive in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai [Thailand], March 4 : The holy relics of Lord Buddha, as well as his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Mogallana, have arrived in Chiang Mai, Thailand's second-largest city, for an exposition.

The official post by the Indian embassy in Thailand shared the momentous occasion, highlighting the spiritual significance of the relics' presence in the region.

https://twitter.com/indiainthailand/status/1764526702305407067?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

In an official post on X, the Indian Embassy in Thailand said, "Holy Relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Mogallana arrived in Chiang Mai, the second largest city in Thailand, for exposition.

"Sacred relics were received by the Governor of Chiang Mai along with Consul of India and other dignitaries," the tweet added.

The arrival of the sacred relics was met with reverence as the Governor of Chiang Mai, alongside the Consul of India and other dignitaries, received the relics in a solemn ceremony. The presence of such revered artifacts symbolizes the deep spiritual and historical ties between India and Thailand.

As the relics find their temporary abode in Chiang Mai, they serve as a beacon of peace, wisdom, and enlightenment, inspiring countless individuals on their spiritual journeys and reinforcing the enduring bond between India and Thailand.

On Sunday EAM Jaishankar posted on social media X, states, "Deeply moved to see a million Thai devotees pay respects to the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Our shared heritage and culture is a bridge that creates a special bond. Thank @MinOfCultureGoI, @IndiainThailand & @IbcWorldOrg for their efforts,"

Sunday marked the last day of the exposition in Bangkok.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand on social media X, posted, "Sun sets on the final day of the exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Thousands of devotees gather to pay homage to the sacred relics from India."

According to the Thai officials, around 1,45,834 people paid their respects to the relics on Saturday.

To commemorate the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X and as a mark of friendship between the people of India and Thailand, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta, and Arahant Maha Moggallana reached Thailand from India on February 22 on a special Indian Air Force plane.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace ground in Bangkok.

As per the schedule, the relics will now travel to Chiang Mai and will stay there from March 4-8. It will be followed by expositions in Ubon Ratchathani (March 9-13) and Krabi (March 14-18).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor