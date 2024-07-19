Thailand unveils plan to become key financial hub

Bangkok, July 19 Thailand unveiled a strategic plan on Friday to support its goal of becoming a global financial hub through regulatory reforms, innovative incentives and a conducive ecosystem.

With a proposed new financial business law, a one-stop regulatory mechanism will provide businesses with streamlined licensing processes and efficient coordination with relevant agencies, empowering the Southeast Asian country to compete on the global financial stage, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said in a keynote speech.

He noted that through a new ecosystem, the strategy will develop a cutting-edge and transparent legal framework that serves as the bedrock for financial activities, building upon the nation's success in pioneering laws for digital assets.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said transforming Thailand into a global financial hub will leverage its infrastructure and new regulatory environment, aiming to attract foreign capital and highly skilled talents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor