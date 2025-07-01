Thailand's Constitutional Court suspends PM Paetongtarn

Bangkok, July 1 Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday after accepting a petition seeking her removal from office over a leaked phone call on border issues with Cambodia.

A panel of judges unanimously voted to accept the petition and ordered Paetongtarn to stop performing her duties as prime minister starting Tuesday pending a final ruling, the court said in a statement.

To prevent serious and irreparable damage, temporary measures shall be taken, the court said, adding that the defendant is prohibited from exercising duties and powers related to national security, foreign affairs, and finance until the court delivers its ruling, according to a report by Xinhua news agency.

The decision comes after a group of senators last month filed a petition accusing Paetongtarn of breaching the constitution by serious violation of ethical standards over the telephone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Last week, thousands of protestors gathered in the Thai capital, Bangkok and demanded the Prime Minister's resignation following the leaked phone call.

Speaking to reporters at the government house after the ruling, Paetongtarn said she humbly accepted the court's decision and will submit an explanation within 15 days as requested.

According to local media reports, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit will assume the role of acting prime minister and is set to lead new cabinet members in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a cabinet reshuffle as proposed earlier by Paetongtarn, according to a royal command issued on Tuesday prior to the court decision, following the exit of a key party from the ruling coalition.

Paetongtarn, the 38-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader and the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was appointed last August to become Thailand's youngest and second female prime minister after winning a parliamentary vote.

